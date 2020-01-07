A still from the video shot at a block of flats in Nanchong shows the boy at the fourth floor with his grandmother and uncle above. Photo: Weibo
Chinese woman lowers grandson from fifth floor flat by rope to rescue cat
- In viral video, screams are heard as boy descends from block of flats in Sichuan with grandmother and uncle taking his weight
- Grandson says he was ‘not scared at all’, while grandmother admits she feared for boy after seeing video of rescue
