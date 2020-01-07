Passengers at Beijing Railway Station during last year’s Lunar New Year travel period. Photo: Reuters
Chinese rail network predicts 440 million journeys over Lunar New Year period

  • China State Railway Group expects people to make 11 million train trips each day during the five-week Spring Festival
  • The holiday period sees the largest annual movement of people and the rail operator has laid on extra services to cope with demand
Updated: 4:28pm, 7 Jan, 2020

