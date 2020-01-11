High-rise littering continues to be a problem in China, sometimes with fatal consequences. Photo: Shutterstock
China’s high-rise litter problem: struck by dog poo, stuck for justice
- An unpleasant case of excrement thrown from a tall building highlights the difficulties in dealing with a continuing social issue
- Supreme People’s Court’s call for tougher punishment hampered by low public awareness and lack of evidence
