The operators of Fengling Children’s Park pledged to take legal action against a couple who were detained after taking images of themselves naked on the property. Photo: Shutterstock
Chinese couple detained for five days after taking nude photos on children’s amusement park ride
- Man and woman shot pornographic images and videos and shared them on social media as part of publicity stunt, park operators say
- The Nanning pair may also find themselves facing legal action
Topic | Crime in China
