The operators of Fengling Children’s Park pledged to take legal action against a couple who were detained after taking images of themselves naked on the property. Photo: Shutterstock
Chinese couple detained for five days after taking nude photos on children’s amusement park ride

  • Man and woman shot pornographic images and videos and shared them on social media as part of publicity stunt, park operators say
  • The Nanning pair may also find themselves facing legal action
Mandy Zuo
Mandy Zuo

Updated: 5:35pm, 7 Jan, 2020

Mandy Zuo joined the Post in 2010 and reports on China. She has covered a wide range of subjects including policy, rural issues, culture and society. She worked in Beijing before relocating to Shanghai in 2014.