Staff in protective clothing at the hospital in Wuhan where patients are being treated. Photo: Jun Mai
US warns citizens in China to avoid animals and sick people over mystery pneumonia virus

  • Outbreak in central city of Wuhan has seen 59 cases so far of the unidentified illness but Sars and bird flu have been ruled out
  • US embassy in Beijing warns Americans to ‘be aware and practise usual precautions’
Agence France-Presse
Updated: 7:08pm, 7 Jan, 2020

