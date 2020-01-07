Staff in protective clothing at the hospital in Wuhan where patients are being treated. Photo: Jun Mai
US warns citizens in China to avoid animals and sick people over mystery pneumonia virus
- Outbreak in central city of Wuhan has seen 59 cases so far of the unidentified illness but Sars and bird flu have been ruled out
- US embassy in Beijing warns Americans to ‘be aware and practise usual precautions’
