‘Completely normal’ man who chopped Chinese millionaire Yuan Gang into 108 pieces is acquitted of murder in Vancouver

  • Zhao Li was instead convicted of the lesser charge of manslaughter by a judge who said it had not been proved that Zhao intended to kill Yuan when he shot him
  • Zhao said he dismembered Yuan ‘like a bear’, following a fatal argument in which Yuan said he wanted to marry Zhao’s TV star daughter
Ian Young
Ian Young in Vancouver

Updated: 10:24am, 8 Jan, 2020

Chinese businessman Yuan Gang lived a playboy's lifestyle before his 2015 murder, fathering five children by different mothers and buying mansions, a private island and a yacht. Photo: BC Supreme Court
