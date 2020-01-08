Shu Yuhui, the boss of Quanjian Group, was sentenced to nine years in prison for running a pyramid scheme. Photo: Weibo
China /  Society

Boss of Chinese health care firm linked to four-year-old’s death given nine years in prison, fined US$7.2 million

  • Shu Yuhui, chief executive of Quanjian Group and 11 colleagues found guilty of running a pyramid scheme
  • Company came under scrutiny when family of child suffering from cancer gave up traditional treatments in favour of its spurious remedies
Topic |   China Society
Phoebe Zhang
Phoebe Zhang

Updated: 4:11pm, 8 Jan, 2020

TOP PICKS

Shu Yuhui, the boss of Quanjian Group, was sentenced to nine years in prison for running a pyramid scheme. Photo: Weibo
READ FULL ARTICLE
Phoebe Zhang

Phoebe Zhang

Phoebe Zhang is a society reporter with the South China Morning Post. She likes to write human-interest stories and has written many about people living on the fringes of society. She believes there's no story or person that's too small.