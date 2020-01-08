Shu Yuhui, the boss of Quanjian Group, was sentenced to nine years in prison for running a pyramid scheme. Photo: Weibo
Boss of Chinese health care firm linked to four-year-old’s death given nine years in prison, fined US$7.2 million
- Shu Yuhui, chief executive of Quanjian Group and 11 colleagues found guilty of running a pyramid scheme
- Company came under scrutiny when family of child suffering from cancer gave up traditional treatments in favour of its spurious remedies
