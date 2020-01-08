Xiao and Wang are led into the Shunyi District People’s Court in Beijing on December 26. The pair have been jailed for eight months. Photo: Weibo
Chinese pair jailed after rival job candidate has drink spiked with drugs
- Wang admits she paid Xiao US$7,200 to plant methamphetamine at victim’s desk and in her drink
- It was a bid to sabotage the woman’s chances of landing plum public service role that Wang wanted for herself
Topic | China Society
Xiao and Wang are led into the Shunyi District People’s Court in Beijing on December 26. The pair have been jailed for eight months. Photo: Weibo