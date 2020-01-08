Xiao and Wang are led into the Shunyi District People’s Court in Beijing on December 26. The pair have been jailed for eight months. Photo: Weibo
China /  Society

Chinese pair jailed after rival job candidate has drink spiked with drugs

  • Wang admits she paid Xiao US$7,200 to plant methamphetamine at victim’s desk and in her drink
  • It was a bid to sabotage the woman’s chances of landing plum public service role that Wang wanted for herself
Topic |   China Society
Zhuang Pinghui
Zhuang Pinghui in Beijing

Updated: 6:07pm, 8 Jan, 2020

TOP PICKS

Xiao and Wang are led into the Shunyi District People’s Court in Beijing on December 26. The pair have been jailed for eight months. Photo: Weibo
READ FULL ARTICLE
Zhuang Pinghui

Zhuang Pinghui

Based in Beijing, Zhuang Pinghui joined the Post in 2004 to report on China. She covers a range of issues including policy, healthcare, culture and society.