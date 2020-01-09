Wuhan Huanan Seafood Wholesale Market is closed and under guard after being linked to the mystery illness late last month. Photo: Simon Song
China confirms new coronavirus as it investigates mystery Wuhan illness

  • New strain from the family that caused Sars is identified in 15 patients
  • 59 people reported as having been infected by outbreak traced to Wuhan seafood market
Zhuang Pinghui in Beijing and Elizabeth Cheung

Updated: 10:41am, 9 Jan, 2020

