The press of people at railway stations, bus stations and airports begins as the world’s largest annual human migration takes place for Lunar New Year in China. Photo: Reuters
Lunar New Year countdown in China as millions head home for holiday
- With three billion trips of all kinds expected to be taken around the holiday period, railways will be at the heart of Spring Festival travel
- Changes in working life are at play as the world’s largest annual human migration takes place, survey suggests
Topic | China Society
