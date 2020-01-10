Guangzhou Academy of Fine Arts was said to be using the textbook for its student health curriculum. Photo: Baidu
China’s Guangzhou Academy of Fine Arts under fire over homophobic textbook
- Health education text refers to homosexuality as ‘sexual perversion’ and gives suggestions to ‘cure’ it, according to photos posted on social media
- Its publisher is discussing complaints and next steps with the authors
