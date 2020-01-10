Market supervisors in Wenzhou are on lookout for vendors who put diesel in water with their fish to make the creatures look lively. Photo: Handout
Chinese city clamps down after customer is tricked into buying fish tainted with diesel
- Wenzhou reports return of scam where fuel is used to make fish thrash in distress, duping buyers into thinking they are getting healthy stock for the pot
- Customer who complained to seller about tainted fish was given another
