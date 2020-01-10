Market supervisors in Wenzhou are on lookout for vendors who put diesel in water with their fish to make the creatures look lively. Photo: Handout
China /  Society

Chinese city clamps down after customer is tricked into buying fish tainted with diesel

  • Wenzhou reports return of scam where fuel is used to make fish thrash in distress, duping buyers into thinking they are getting healthy stock for the pot
  • Customer who complained to seller about tainted fish was given another
Topic |   China Society
Mandy Zuo
Mandy Zuo in Shanghai

Updated: 7:45pm, 10 Jan, 2020

Mandy Zuo joined the Post in 2010 and reports on China. She has covered a wide range of subjects including policy, rural issues, culture and society. She worked in Beijing before relocating to Shanghai in 2014.