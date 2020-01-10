Organisers said they had been forced to suspend operations indefinitely. Photo: Handout
China /  Society

China’s biggest independent film festival forced to suspend operations indefinitely

  • Organisers of China Independent Film Festival say it is now ‘impossible’ to maintain the spirit of independence but hope the films they picked will be remembered
  • Event had screened more than 1,000 features and documentaries, many focusing on politically sensitive topics, during its 17 years of operations
Topic |   China Society
SCMP
Guo Rui and Phoebe Zhang

Updated: 9:31pm, 10 Jan, 2020

TOP PICKS

Organisers said they had been forced to suspend operations indefinitely. Photo: Handout
READ FULL ARTICLE
Guo Rui

Guo Rui

Guo Rui is a China reporter covering elite politics, domestic policies, environmental protection, civil society, and social movement. She is also a documentary filmmaker, recording modern Chinese history and social issues through film.

Phoebe Zhang

Phoebe Zhang

Phoebe Zhang is a society reporter with the South China Morning Post. She likes to write human-interest stories and has written many about people living on the fringes of society. She believes there's no story or person that's too small.