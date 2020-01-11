Five Spaniards and a Chinese have been arrested in France on suspicion of planning the theft of valuable artworks from the Palace of Fontainebleau. Photo: AFP
French police foil Chinese mafia-led art heist at Palace of Fontainebleau, report says

  • Chinese citizen arrested on suspicion of paying Spanish crime gang US$888,000 to steal precious artefacts from royal residence
  • Chateau houses many works looted by French and British troops from Beijing’s Summer Palace in 1860
Stuart Lau
Updated: 6:51pm, 11 Jan, 2020

