Five Spaniards and a Chinese have been arrested in France on suspicion of planning the theft of valuable artworks from the Palace of Fontainebleau. Photo: AFP
French police foil Chinese mafia-led art heist at Palace of Fontainebleau, report says
- Chinese citizen arrested on suspicion of paying Spanish crime gang US$888,000 to steal precious artefacts from royal residence
- Chateau houses many works looted by French and British troops from Beijing’s Summer Palace in 1860
Topic | China Society
