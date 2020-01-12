The Wuhan Medical Treatment Centre, where a 61-year-old man became the first confirmed fatality from the new virus on Saturday. Photo: AFP
China /  Society

Mainland Chinese authorities to allow two Taiwan specialists to visit Wuhan to gather information on pneumonia outbreak

  • Self-ruled island is not a member of the World Health Organisation but scientists will be allowed to visit under cross-strait medical cooperation agreement
  • China appears to be adopting a more open approach to the new strain of coronavirus – which claimed its first fatality over the weekend – compared with its much-criticised handling of Sars
Updated: 9:45pm, 12 Jan, 2020

