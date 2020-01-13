Security guards in front of the closed Huanan wholesale seafood market in Wuhan, China, this month, which the World Health Organisation said on Sunday was the source of most cases of the recent virus outbreak. Photo: AFP
World Health Organisation links China virus outbreak to single seafood market in Wuhan and says it’s not spreading
- The seafood market is now closed and no cases have been reported elsewhere in China or internationally
- WHO said preliminary epidemiological investigations had found most cases were in people who either worked at or were frequent visitors to the market
Topic | Health in China
