Three people were rescued by police in Inner Mongolia after a gunman who kidnapped them and bound them to explosives was shot dead. Photo: Weibo
Chinese police free three hostages after killing kidnapper armed with gun and explosives
- Hostages were taken at gunpoint then explosive devices were bound to them, Inner Mongolia police say
- Gun violence is rare in China, where firearm ownership is tightly controlled
Topic | China Society
Three people were rescued by police in Inner Mongolia after a gunman who kidnapped them and bound them to explosives was shot dead. Photo: Weibo