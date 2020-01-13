The blog post criticised Australian fire fighters for taking days off. Photo: AP
Chinese blogger fans flames of controversy by blaming ‘lazy and unpatriotic’ Australians for bush fires
- Post contrasting China’s handling of the 1987 Daxinganling wildfire with the current situation in Australia prompts vigorous debate
- Comments that also blame fires on ‘human rights and democracy’ face criticism for turning a major Chinese disaster into a patriotic ‘song of triumph’ to gain clicks online
Topic | China Society
The blog post criticised Australian fire fighters for taking days off. Photo: AP