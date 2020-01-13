The blog post criticised Australian fire fighters for taking days off. Photo: AP
China /  Society

Chinese blogger fans flames of controversy by blaming ‘lazy and unpatriotic’ Australians for bush fires

  • Post contrasting China’s handling of the 1987 Daxinganling wildfire with the current situation in Australia prompts vigorous debate
  • Comments that also blame fires on ‘human rights and democracy’ face criticism for turning a major Chinese disaster into a patriotic ‘song of triumph’ to gain clicks online
Topic |   China Society
Laurie Chen
Laurie Chen

Updated: 10:30pm, 13 Jan, 2020

TOP PICKS

The blog post criticised Australian fire fighters for taking days off. Photo: AP
READ FULL ARTICLE
Laurie Chen

Laurie Chen

Laurie Chen joined the Post in 2017 after completing a master's degree in journalism at City University, London. Originally from the UK, she studied English literature at University College London.