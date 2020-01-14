At least six people died after a section of road collapsed outside a hospital in Xining, Qinghai province, on Monday. Photo: Chinanews.com
Six dead and four missing after sinkhole swallows bus in western China
- Boy pushes child from danger before falling into hole, reports say
- Authorities try to establish the identities of those killed when a section of busy road collapsed
