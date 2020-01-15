A man leaves a treatment centre in Wuhan, where 41 people have tested positive for the new strain. Photo: AFP
China says human transmission not ruled out in Wuhan coronavirus outbreak
- Some people who tested positive had not visited the seafood market linked to the outbreak, health authority says
- Initial investigations in other Wuhan markets find no clues to the source of the new strain
Topic | China coronavirus outbreak
