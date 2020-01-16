Hebei province – China’s most polluted region – recorded an 18 per cent drop in PM2.5 levels in the last quarter from a year earlier. Photo: Reuters
China’s smog-prone regions see clearer skies but pollution worse elsewhere
- Beijing, Shanghai and Hebei are on track to meet their winter targets, but outside ‘priority areas’ little to no progress has been made, researchers say
- Coal and oil use continues to increase, while dirty industries have been relocated instead of shut down
Topic | China pollution
Hebei province – China’s most polluted region – recorded an 18 per cent drop in PM2.5 levels in the last quarter from a year earlier. Photo: Reuters