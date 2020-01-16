The man points at the boy in the red top after throwing him across the playground. Photo: Weibo
Chinese man detained for 10 days and fined US$73 after throwing boy across playground

  • ‘Impulsive’ father admits pulling child who fought with his son out of mini castle at Guangxi restaurant and hurling him to the ground
  • Mother of injured boy fears he may have suffered concussion and hits out at staff for not intervening
Updated: 5:45pm, 16 Jan, 2020

