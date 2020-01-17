Wuhan Medical Treatment Centre, where people with the virus have been treated. Photo: Simon Song
China /  Society

China reports second death from Wuhan coronavirus as Thailand confirms another case

  • Man in Wuhan, 69, dies two weeks after being admitted to hospital with the new strain
  • Thailand reports second infected patient as countries across Asia continue to find confirmed or suspected cases
Topic |   China coronavirus outbreak
SCMP
Zhuang Pinghui in Beijing and Jitsiree Thongnoi

Updated: 1:48pm, 17 Jan, 2020

TOP PICKS

Wuhan Medical Treatment Centre, where people with the virus have been treated. Photo: Simon Song
READ FULL ARTICLE
Zhuang Pinghui

Zhuang Pinghui

Based in Beijing, Zhuang Pinghui joined the Post in 2004 to report on China. She covers a range of issues including policy, healthcare, culture and society.