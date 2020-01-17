Wuhan Medical Treatment Centre, where people with the virus have been treated. Photo: Simon Song
China reports second death from Wuhan coronavirus as Thailand confirms another case
- Man in Wuhan, 69, dies two weeks after being admitted to hospital with the new strain
- Thailand reports second infected patient as countries across Asia continue to find confirmed or suspected cases
Topic | China coronavirus outbreak
