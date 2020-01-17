Quanzhou customs officers destroyed 23kg of frozen breast milk found in the luggage of a Chinese traveller. Photo: Handout
Chinese customs seizes 23kg of frozen breast milk from woman returning from Singapore
- Traveller told them it was for her own baby but could not explain its source and did not have quarantine approval for it
- It was found in a large insulated bag when it was passed through an X-ray machine at the Quanzhou airport in Fujian province
Topic | China Society
