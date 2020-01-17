Quanzhou customs officers destroyed 23kg of frozen breast milk found in the luggage of a Chinese traveller. Photo: Handout
Chinese customs seizes 23kg of frozen breast milk from woman returning from Singapore

  • Traveller told them it was for her own baby but could not explain its source and did not have quarantine approval for it
  • It was found in a large insulated bag when it was passed through an X-ray machine at the Quanzhou airport in Fujian province
Mandy Zuo
Mandy Zuo in Shanghai

Updated: 5:41pm, 17 Jan, 2020

Mandy Zuo joined the Post in 2010 and reports on China. She has covered a wide range of subjects including policy, rural issues, culture and society. She worked in Beijing before relocating to Shanghai in 2014.