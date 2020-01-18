Researchers at Imperial College London say as many as 1,723 people may have been infected with the new coronavirus. Photo: AFP
China /  Society

China coronavirus: four new cases confirmed in Wuhan, but study says 1,723 people may have symptoms

  • Researchers at Imperial College London say estimate based on duration of detection period, catchment population of Wuhan airport and volume of international travellers
  • Health authorities in central China city say latest cases in stable condition
Topic |   China coronavirus outbreak
Echo Xie
Echo Xie in Beijing

Updated: 2:00pm, 18 Jan, 2020

TOP PICKS

Researchers at Imperial College London say as many as 1,723 people may have been infected with the new coronavirus. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE
Echo Xie

Echo Xie

Echo is a Beijing-based Chinese politics and policy reporter. Before joining the SCMP, she worked for Jiemian news and the CSMonitor Beijing Bureau. She has a master's in journalism from Shantou University.