Researchers at Imperial College London say as many as 1,723 people may have been infected with the new coronavirus. Photo: AFP
China coronavirus: four new cases confirmed in Wuhan, but study says 1,723 people may have symptoms
- Researchers at Imperial College London say estimate based on duration of detection period, catchment population of Wuhan airport and volume of international travellers
- Health authorities in central China city say latest cases in stable condition
Topic | China coronavirus outbreak
