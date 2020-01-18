At least three suspected cases are being investigated in Shenzhen and Shanghai, sources say. Photo: EPA-EFE
China coronavirus: at least three suspected cases found in Shenzhen, Shanghai, sources say
- Two people said to be in quarantine at a specialist hospital in Shenzhen and a third being monitored in Shanghai, but authorities decline to comment
- Wuhan health commission confirms four new cases in city where outbreak thought to have started
Topic | China coronavirus outbreak
