At least three suspected cases are being investigated in Shenzhen and Shanghai, sources say. Photo: EPA-EFE
China coronavirus: at least three suspected cases found in Shenzhen, Shanghai, sources say

  • Two people said to be in quarantine at a specialist hospital in Shenzhen and a third being monitored in Shanghai, but authorities decline to comment
  • Wuhan health commission confirms four new cases in city where outbreak thought to have started
Josephine Ma and Elizabeth Cheung

Updated: 6:39pm, 18 Jan, 2020

