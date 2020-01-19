A theme park in southwest China celebrated the opening of its bungee jump by pushing a live pig off a 70-metre platform. Photo: Weibo
Chinese theme park’s bungee-jumping pig stunt sparks anger on social media
- Public relations worker says it was ‘just a bit of entertainment’ to push 75kg animal from 70-metre platform to mark attraction’s opening
- Animal was going to butchered for a Lunar New Year banquet anyway, he says
Topic | China Society
A theme park in southwest China celebrated the opening of its bungee jump by pushing a live pig off a 70-metre platform. Photo: Weibo