The treatment was inspired by the traditional Chinese treatment. Photo: Shutterstock
China /  Society

How traditional Chinese acupuncture with an electric twist could help fight cancer

  • A team of researchers used charged needles to treat brain tumours in mice and found the ‘electro-chemotherapy’ caused cancer cells to ‘burst and die’
  • Chinese scientists hope new technique could pave way to developing simple, safe and low-cost treatments for disease
Topic |   Health in China
Stephen Chen
Stephen Chen in Beijing

Updated: 11:00pm, 19 Jan, 2020

TOP PICKS

The treatment was inspired by the traditional Chinese treatment. Photo: Shutterstock
READ FULL ARTICLE
Stephen Chen

Stephen Chen

Stephen Chen investigates major research projects in China, a new power house of scientific and technological innovation. He has worked for the Post since 2006. He is an alumnus of Shantou University, the Hong Kong University of Science and Technology, and the Semester at Sea programme which he attended with a full scholarship from the Seawise Foundation.