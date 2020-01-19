The treatment was inspired by the traditional Chinese treatment. Photo: Shutterstock
How traditional Chinese acupuncture with an electric twist could help fight cancer
- A team of researchers used charged needles to treat brain tumours in mice and found the ‘electro-chemotherapy’ caused cancer cells to ‘burst and die’
- Chinese scientists hope new technique could pave way to developing simple, safe and low-cost treatments for disease
Topic | Health in China
