Large crowds turned out following the death of Iranian commander Qassem Soleimani. Photo: Office of the Iranian Supreme Leader/ DPA
China /  Society

Chinese social media users watch war of words unfold between Iran and US

  • The two embassies in Beijing traded barbs on Weibo as tensions rose following the killing of Qassem Soleimani
  • While some Western outlets have censored posts supporting the late military commander, one observer said Beijing was happy to let the dispute play out to highlight its role as an ‘arbiter’
Topic |   China Society
Phoebe Zhang
Phoebe Zhang

Updated: 10:09pm, 19 Jan, 2020

TOP PICKS

Large crowds turned out following the death of Iranian commander Qassem Soleimani. Photo: Office of the Iranian Supreme Leader/ DPA
READ FULL ARTICLE
Phoebe Zhang

Phoebe Zhang

Phoebe Zhang is a society reporter with the South China Morning Post. She likes to write human-interest stories and has written many about people living on the fringes of society. She believes there's no story or person that's too small.