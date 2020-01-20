Fruit packaged in plastic are on display at a supermarket in Beijing, China. Photo: Reuters
China unveils sweeping plan to reduce single-use plastic by 2025
- By the end of this year, non-degradable plastic bags will be banned in places such as supermarkets and shopping malls in major cities
- China will also significantly reduce the use of disposable plastic in e-commerce, express deliveries and takeaway food by 2022
Topic | China economy
