A man leaves the Wuhan Medical Treatment Centre on January 12, 2020. Photo: AFP
China coronavirus: Wuhan reports 136 new cases over weekend, Shenzhen one, and Beijing two

  • Wuhan reports surge in new cases of coronavirus, with 59 new cases and one new death on Saturday and 77 new cases on Sunday
  • Virus reported for first time in mainland cities outside Wuhan, with one confirmed in Shenzhen and two in Beijing
SCMP Reporters
Updated: 9:48am, 20 Jan, 2020

