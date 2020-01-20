A man leaves the Wuhan Medical Treatment Centre on January 12, 2020. Photo: AFP
China coronavirus: Wuhan reports 136 new cases over weekend, Shenzhen one, and Beijing two
- Wuhan reports surge in new cases of coronavirus, with 59 new cases and one new death on Saturday and 77 new cases on Sunday
- Virus reported for first time in mainland cities outside Wuhan, with one confirmed in Shenzhen and two in Beijing
Topic | China coronavirus outbreak
A man leaves the Wuhan Medical Treatment Centre on January 12, 2020. Photo: AFP