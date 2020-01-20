Pictures of the women posing in front of a car in the Forbidden City went viral. Photo: Weibo
Calls for an investigation after woman drove into Beijing’s Forbidden City

  • Furious internet users have been digging for information on her background as they push for an explanation, while state media urges probe
  • ‘Lu Xiaobao’, who posted pictures of her and a friend with her car at the site, claims to be the wealthy granddaughter-in-law of a revolutionary hero
Mandy Zuo in Shanghai

Updated: 6:27pm, 20 Jan, 2020

