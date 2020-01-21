Meng Wanzhou, chief financial officer of Huawei leaves her home in Vancouver on Monday. A court hearing begins today in Vancouver over the American request to extradite an executive of the Chinese telecom giant Huawei on fraud charges. Photo: The Canadian Press via AP
Meng Wanzhou extradition hearings finally begin, with defence blasting fraud case against Huawei CFO as ‘fiction’
- The case against the Huawei executive has infuriated China, which says it is politically motivated
- Meng’s lawyers say the case fails the test of ‘double criminality’ required for extradition
