Meng Wanzhou, chief financial officer of Huawei leaves her home in Vancouver on Monday. A court hearing begins today in Vancouver over the American request to extradite an executive of the Chinese telecom giant Huawei on fraud charges. Photo: The Canadian Press via AP
China /  Society

Meng Wanzhou extradition hearings finally begin, with defence blasting fraud case against Huawei CFO as ‘fiction’

  • The case against the Huawei executive has infuriated China, which says it is politically motivated
  • Meng’s lawyers say the case fails the test of ‘double criminality’ required for extradition
Ian Young
Ian Young in Vancouver

Updated: 2:44am, 21 Jan, 2020

