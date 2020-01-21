Han Chinese students learn how to make clothes from fish skin at You Wenfeng’s studio in Tongjiang. Photo: Reuters
How sharing fish-skin clothing traditions of China’s ‘mermaid’ Hezhen people may keep them alive
- You Wenfeng, who belongs to an ethnic group of 5,000 people, is giving Han Chinese students an education in folklore and the craft she learned from her mother
- More than 50 fish skins and weeks of patience and skill are needed in making a top and trousers
