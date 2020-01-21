Beijing couple Carrie Yu and Joe Harvey, founders of zero-waste shop The Bulk House, with jars containing all of their personal waste collected over three months. Photo: AFP
For China’s zero-waste campaigners, overconsumption means it’s time for the last single-use straw

  • With estimates that China will produce as much as 500 million tonnes of rubbish annually by 2030, there are growing signs of resistance to consumer culture
  • Schemes like Shanghai’s waste separation programme are becoming mainstream and reviving ideas that older generations of Chinese may find familiar
Agence France-Presse
Updated: 5:09pm, 21 Jan, 2020

