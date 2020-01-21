A passenger has her temperature checked at Wuhan’s airport on Tuesday. The virus outbreak began in the city in December. Photo: AP
Chinese travel sites offer free cancellations for Wuhan bookings amid virus outbreak

  • Companies say policy will also cover those who have been quarantined or diagnosed with the pneumonia-like illness
  • Jump in cases has sent jitters among travellers ahead of this week’s Lunar New Year holiday
Reuters
Updated: 6:01pm, 21 Jan, 2020

