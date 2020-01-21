Staff from Taiwan's Centre for Disease Control use thermal scanners to screen passengers arriving on a flight from Wuhan. Photo: AFP
China virus spreads to Taiwan as island authorities confirm first case in woman who travelled from Wuhan

  • Island’s health authorities say the patient started showing symptoms on January 11 and had been placed in quarantine after returning from central China on Monday night
  • New strain of coronavirus has caused six deaths so far and has also spread to South Korea, Japan and Thailand
Laurie Chen and Lawrence Chung

Updated: 8:01pm, 21 Jan, 2020

