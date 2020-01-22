Flight attendants wear masks on a flight from Beijing to Wuhan, the epicentre of an outbreak of a new coronavirus. Photo: Simon Song
China /  Society

What do you need to know about the new coronavirus in China?

  • A surge in cases on the eve of the country’s major annual holiday has prompted concerns about the spread of the disease
  • Here is a quick guide to what is known so far
Topic |   China coronavirus outbreak
Gigi Choy
Gigi Choy

Updated: 6:00am, 22 Jan, 2020

TOP PICKS

Flight attendants wear masks on a flight from Beijing to Wuhan, the epicentre of an outbreak of a new coronavirus. Photo: Simon Song
READ FULL ARTICLE
Gigi Choy

Gigi Choy

Gigi Choy joined the Post as a reporter in 2019. Prior this, she interned on the Asia desk, covering politics, culture and social issues.