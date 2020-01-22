Flight attendants wear masks on a flight from Beijing to Wuhan, the epicentre of an outbreak of a new coronavirus. Photo: Simon Song
What do you need to know about the new coronavirus in China?
- A surge in cases on the eve of the country’s major annual holiday has prompted concerns about the spread of the disease
- Here is a quick guide to what is known so far
Topic | China coronavirus outbreak
