Medical staff transfer patients to a hospital in Wuhan, Hubei province, for treatment for a new form of coronavirus. Photo: EPA-EFE
China /  Society

China virus death toll rises to 6 as city at epicentre steps up controls

  • Quarantine the most effective way to stop further spread of coronavirus, Sars expert says
  • Wuhan, the heart of the outbreak, ramps up checks on travellers to and from the city
Topic |   China coronavirus outbreak
SCMP
Laurie Chen and Gigi Choy

Updated: 12:25am, 22 Jan, 2020

TOP PICKS

Medical staff transfer patients to a hospital in Wuhan, Hubei province, for treatment for a new form of coronavirus. Photo: EPA-EFE
READ FULL ARTICLE
Laurie Chen

Laurie Chen

Laurie Chen joined the Post in 2017 after completing a master's degree in journalism at City University, London. Originally from the UK, she studied English literature at University College London.

Gigi Choy

Gigi Choy

Gigi Choy joined the Post as a reporter in 2019. Prior this, she interned on the Asia desk, covering politics, culture and social issues.