Passengers pass a banner about the Wuhan coronavirus at a thermal screening point in the international arrival terminal of Kuala Lumpur International Airport in Malaysia on Tuesday. Photo: Reuters
China has been transparent about Wuhan outbreak, virus expert Zhong Nanshan says

  • Zhong, a pivotal figure in Chinese response to Sars crisis, says involvement of Hong Kong infectious disease expert Yuen Kwok-yung shows Beijing has no secrets
  • Yuen has warned that the coronavirus outbreak in Wuhan has taken a step closer to a full-blown community epidemic
Updated: 6:15am, 22 Jan, 2020

