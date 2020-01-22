Medical staff wear protective gear at Wuhan’s Jinyintan hospital, where the patients with pneumonia caused by the coronavirus are being treated. Photo: Reuters
China virus: Taiwan tells people not to go to Wuhan amid outbreak
- Taiwan has confirmed its first case of the coronavirus, a woman who had returned from Wuhan
- Cases have also been confirmed in Thailand, South Korea and Japan
