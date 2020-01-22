Jinyintan hospital in Wuhan, where patients infected with the new coronavirus have been treated. Photo: EPA-EFE
China /  Society

China confirms 9 dead from coronavirus and 440 infected

  • All of the deaths were reported in Hubei province, where the virus was discovered in Wuhan
  • Cases of the virus have been confirmed in the United States, Thailand, Japan and South Korea
Topic |   China coronavirus outbreak
Sarah Zheng
Sarah Zheng

Updated: 10:34am, 22 Jan, 2020

TOP PICKS

Jinyintan hospital in Wuhan, where patients infected with the new coronavirus have been treated. Photo: EPA-EFE
READ FULL ARTICLE
Sarah Zheng

Sarah Zheng

Sarah Zheng joined the Post as a reporter in 2016. She graduated from Tufts University with a degree in international relations and film and media studies. She reports on China's foreign policy.