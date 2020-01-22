Jinyintan hospital in Wuhan, where patients infected with the new coronavirus have been treated. Photo: EPA-EFE
China confirms 9 dead from coronavirus and 440 infected
- All of the deaths were reported in Hubei province, where the virus was discovered in Wuhan
- Cases of the virus have been confirmed in the United States, Thailand, Japan and South Korea
Topic | China coronavirus outbreak
