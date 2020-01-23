Travellers wear face masks as they line up at turnstiles at a railway station in Nantong, eastern China's Jiangsu province, on Wednesday. Photo: AP
China coronavirus: Travellers cancel Lunar New Year trips as illness spreads globally
- Official measures have been stepped up to ensure safe travel for the public during the biggest human migration of the year
- Public awareness of virus growing in importance, though some complain that seniors resist taking precautions
Topic | China coronavirus outbreak
