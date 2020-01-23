China has stepped up efforts to contain a deadly respiratory virus, with the city of Wuhan issuing a travel ban. Photo: Bloomberg
China /  Society

China coronavirus: travel ban issued for residents of Wuhan

  • From 10am on Thursday, all urban buses, subways, ferries and long-distance passenger transport are suspended in the city at the epicentre of the outbreak
  • The notice said ‘citizens should not leave the city unless there are special conditions’
Topic |   China coronavirus outbreak
Cissy Zhou
Cissy Zhou

Updated: 3:20am, 23 Jan, 2020

TOP PICKS

China has stepped up efforts to contain a deadly respiratory virus, with the city of Wuhan issuing a travel ban. Photo: Bloomberg
READ FULL ARTICLE
Cissy Zhou

Cissy Zhou

Cissy joined the SCMP in 2019. Prior to that, she has been a producer at BBC News and investigative reporter at CaiXin Media. She is interested in China's politics and economy.