China has stepped up efforts to contain a deadly respiratory virus, with the city of Wuhan issuing a travel ban. Photo: Bloomberg
China coronavirus: travel ban issued for residents of Wuhan
- From 10am on Thursday, all urban buses, subways, ferries and long-distance passenger transport are suspended in the city at the epicentre of the outbreak
- The notice said ‘citizens should not leave the city unless there are special conditions’
Topic | China coronavirus outbreak
