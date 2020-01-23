Apparent supporters of Huawei executive Meng Wanzhou protest outside the British Columbia Supreme Court on Monday. Photo: AFP
Free Meng Wanzhou and send $$$ for nudez: the weird world of Vancouver’s unlikely anti-extradition activists
- Some protesters said they were paid to take part in what they were told was a music video or professional film shoot outside the BC Supreme Court
Topic | Hongcouver
