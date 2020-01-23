Apparent supporters of Huawei executive Meng Wanzhou protest outside the British Columbia Supreme Court on Monday. Photo: AFP
China /  Society

Free Meng Wanzhou and send $$$ for nudez: the weird world of Vancouver’s unlikely anti-extradition activists

  • Some protesters said they were paid to take part in what they were told was a music video or professional film shoot outside the BC Supreme Court
Topic |   Hongcouver
Ian Young
Ian Young in Vancouver

Updated: 4:12am, 23 Jan, 2020

TOP PICKS

Apparent supporters of Huawei executive Meng Wanzhou protest outside the British Columbia Supreme Court on Monday. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE
Ian Young

Ian Young

Ian Young is the Post's Vancouver correspondent. A journalist for more than 20 years, he worked for Australian newspapers and the London Evening Standard before arriving in Hong Kong in 1997. There he won or shared awards for excellence in investigative reporting and human rights reporting, and the HK News Awards Scoop of the Year. He moved to Canada with his wife in 2010.