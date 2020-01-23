Travellers wearing face masks walk through Hong Kong International Airport on Wednesday as the coronavirus spreads globally. Photo: Bloomberg
China coronavirus: World Health Organisation delays declaring virus’ spread an international emergency
- WHO’s emergency committee is to reconvene on Thursday to decide whether a ‘public health emergency of international concern’ is needed to fight deadly illness
- The committee needs more information from China about a travel ban in Wuhan and other details about how patients were infected
Topic | China coronavirus outbreak
