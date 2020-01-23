Passengers arriving from Wuhan pass through a health screening station at Narita airport in Tokyo on Thursday. Photo: AFP
Chinese told to comply with airport coronavirus checks after woman ‘evaded’ screening in France

  • Embassies urge citizens to follow instructions after traveller from Wuhan posts on social media that she took medicine to bring down her temperature
  • Passenger has been contacted and asked to call French emergency hotline
Updated: 3:09pm, 23 Jan, 2020

