Passengers arriving from Wuhan pass through a health screening station at Narita airport in Tokyo on Thursday. Photo: AFP
Chinese told to comply with airport coronavirus checks after woman ‘evaded’ screening in France
- Embassies urge citizens to follow instructions after traveller from Wuhan posts on social media that she took medicine to bring down her temperature
- Passenger has been contacted and asked to call French emergency hotline
Topic | China coronavirus outbreak
Passengers arriving from Wuhan pass through a health screening station at Narita airport in Tokyo on Thursday. Photo: AFP