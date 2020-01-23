Luo Daiqing was sentenced to six months in jail by a district court in November for “provocation” after he posted tweets that “defaced the image of the country’s leaders”. Photo: AFP
Chinese student jailed over cartoon dig at leaders in tweets posted in US

  • Student served six months behind bars in Wuhan for ‘defacing the image of the country’s leaders’
Updated: 5:32pm, 23 Jan, 2020

