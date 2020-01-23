Passengers from Wuhan go through temperature checks at a train station in Hangzhou on Thursday. Authorities say younger people are not considered highly susceptible to the virus. Photo: AP
Wuhan virus killing mostly the elderly, those with previous health problems
- Almost half the fatalities were 80 years or older, all of them from Hubei province
- Chinese authorities say children have been infected but are not highly susceptible to the virus
Passengers from Wuhan go through temperature checks at a train station in Hangzhou on Thursday. Authorities say younger people are not considered highly susceptible to the virus. Photo: AP