Chinese hospitals have been advised to adopt a variety of treatments on patients infected with Wuhan coronavirus. Photo: Chinanews.com
No cure but China offers pointers on Wuhan coronavirus treatment

  • Traditional Chinese medicine and artificial lungs could be used in some cases, National Health Commission says
  • Authorities outline quarantine restrictions for confirmed and suspected cases
Kinling Lo
Updated: 9:00am, 24 Jan, 2020

